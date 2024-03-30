Mannara Chopra In A Fiery Red Dress And Priyanka Chopra In White Co-Ords Are As Fabulous As Fire And Ice

Mannara's Red Dress, Priyanka In Co-Ords Are As Fabulous As Fire And Ice

Priyanka Chopra's latest journey to Mumbai has been a busy, and fashionable one indeed. After brand commitments, the star made sure that family featured on her Indian trip. Last night, Priyanka and her husband singer Nick Jonas attended the birthday celebration of her cousin Mannara Chopra. Mannara vaulted to a new level of fame in the recent past when she was announced as the runner-up of Bigg Boss 17. At her birthday party held in Mumbai, the cousin sisters looked like quite the divine duo in their fashionable looks.

Priyanka Chopra picked a white co-ord set which featured a sleeveless bralette and matching high waist skirt which reached her ankles. She wore it with silver metallic strap heels and multiple necklaces draped around her neck. Her makeup look was bronze toned with her brunette locks in waves.

Lady of the moment Mannara Chopra celebrated the red letter day in a crimson shade. Her ruffled red gown was paired with a red rose choker necklace, dangling earrings and glittering bow heels. Mannara's hair was side-parted and straight, worn with blush-laden cheeks and winged eyeliner.

Fire and ice has never looked more fabulous than when these two headed out on the town.

