Following A Vegetarian Diet? Here’s How To Get Enough Protein

Protein has become the new buzzword. From health enthusiasts to dieticians, everyone is talking about it – and for good reason.

Following a protein-packed diet keeps you fuller for longer, maintains energy levels and helps you recover faster after workouts. However, vegetarians often struggle to get enough protein, especially since they skip sources like meat, fish, and eggs.

According to reports published in the National Library of Medicine, people actively following a vegetarian or vegan diet are at a greater risk of bone fractures and developing haemorrhagic stroke. They might also lack essential minerals and vitamins, especially B12, which is commonly found in animal meat, milk and eggs.

Fish and shellfish also contain a substantial amount of B12. Iron and zinc deficiencies are also common among vegetarians, typically affecting children, pregnant and breastfeeding women, and those suffering from menorrhagia.

Studies have also indicated that some vegetarian diets containing highly processed refined flours, excess salt, artificial sweeteners, sucrose, preservatives and high-fructose corn syrup might increase morbidity and mortality, as quoted by the American College of Cardiology.

So, the question remains: if you are a vegetarian, how can you still meet your protein requirements (without protein powder)? The answer is simple: by incorporating healthy sources of plant-based protein.

Here are five such items recommended by WebMD.

Beans And Legumes

Beans and legumes, including lentils, kidney beans, soybeans, chickpeas, and black beans, are a great alternative to meat and can be used in curries, soups and salads.

Nuts And Seeds

You can add them to your breakfast oats or yoghurt, or simply eat them as a snack. Some good options include peanuts, almonds, cashews, hazelnuts, pecans, pistachios and sesame seeds.

Whole Grains

Whole grains like oats, quinoa, barley, millet, and brown rice are unprocessed and therefore an excellent source of protein.

Vegetables

Adding leafy greens such as peas, corn, asparagus, and broccoli to your diet is a must for a natural protein boost.

Dairy

Healthier dairy options include Icelandic skyr, cottage cheese, Greek yoghurt, whole milk, as well as cheddar and mozzarella cheese.