YourStory Founder Schooled By Internet After Viral 'Sit Properly' Rant At Taj Delhi Restaurant

A video of YourStory founder Shradha Sharma went viral yesterday (October 22) after she alleged that she was humiliated at one of Delhi's most iconic restaurants, the House of Ming at the Taj Mahal Hotel, for the way she was sitting. Sharma sat cross-legged, with her feet up on the chair at the restaurant, in 'padmasana' posture, something that did not go down too well with other guests. The restaurant manager pointed the same out to her and requested her to 'sit properly'.

The incident has now sparked a heated debate on class, decorum, and what "fine dining" really means.

Located inside the Taj Mahal Hotel, the House of Ming is known for its elegant ambience, classic Chinese cuisine, and old-world service that has hosted diplomats, business leaders, and celebrities for decades.

It also maintains a 'smart casual' dress code--something many high-end restaurants quietly expect patrons to honour.

In her video, Shradha Sharma recounted the incident, visibly upset:

"I am extremely angry right now because I'm currently at the Taj Hotel, at the House of Ming, New Delhi. My sister has come today, and we got her here. We work very hard to earn money and thought we'd do something special for Diwali, so we came here for dinner."

According to her, a restaurant manager approached her during the meal and told her that another guest had complained about the way she was sitting. "See, I was sitting like this," she said, demonstrating a cross-legged position on the chair.

एक आम इंसान, जो मेहनत करके, अपना पैसा कमा कर, अपनी इज़्ज़त के साथ ताज होटल में आता है — उसे आज भी इस देश में ज़लील और अपमानित होना पड़ता है।

और मेरी गलती क्या है? सिर्फ़ ये कि मैं बैठ गई एक “regular padmasana style” में?

क्या ये मेरी गलती है कि ताज मुझे सिखा रहा है कि कैसे बैठना… pic.twitter.com/vKBYjg8ltb — Shradha Sharma (@SharmaShradha) October 21, 2025

"I understand that it's a fine-dining restaurant, so of course, very rich people come here--and they expect you to sit in a certain way and wear closed shoes. I don't even understand what that means! I wear Kolhapuri slippers--the ones I bought with my own hard-earned money--and came here dressed decently. But being told to 'put your feet down' or that my sitting posture was objectionable is just wrong," she said.

Sharma added that the incident left her feeling discriminated against, "If someone has a problem, that shows that we are still trapped in these divisions of riches, culture, and class. Why? I work hard, that's why I'm here. I'm paying for this meal myself-so what's the issue?"

The Internet Wasn't On Her Side

While Shradha's video drew sympathy from some, the larger response online was critical. Many social media users defended the staff at House of Ming and said that fine-dining spaces had etiquette that guests were expected to follow.

National Award-winning filmmaker Vinod Kapri weighed in with strong words:

"Wah Taj! Good job @TajHotels! There's absolutely no need to apologise to anyone. When you're in a public space, basic etiquette is non-negotiable. A hotel, café, or any public place is not your living room. It demands respect for others around you. The problem is, many of us skip the basics of civility and then play the victim card. Just not done!"

Another user commented, "Absolutely agree, tomorrow people will lift their legs and sit on Tata Vistara also," referring to the airline (now merged with Air India).

Others also said the restaurant did the right thing:

"This is just a case of a fragile ego. How dare a manager correct your behaviour? Fine dining has its own rules and dress codes. If you want to eat in your own comfort and style, go somewhere that matches it," one user commented.

"Sit at your house with your feet on your bed, no one will tell you anything. But treat others' property with respect. Taj should not tolerate such behaviour from anyone," another one commented.

Some defended Shradha's right to be comfortable and came to her defence.

"You look so elegant sitting like that. Nothing awkward at all except minds of people who have some strange sense of superiority. I also put my legs up when I go to restaurants. It's so comfortable," a person wrote.

Another commented, "She looks perfectly fine; there's nothing wrong with having an easygoing style. Real style comes from within, not from a forced appearance."

The video may have begun as a personal rant, but it has opened up a larger conversation. Should fine dining dictate how one sits? Or is comfort a matter of personal freedom, as long as it doesn't disturb others?