Is There A "Protein Propaganda" Afoot? Actor-VJ Anuradha Menon Thinks So

The discussion about protein-packed meals has been persistent of late. It can be found in everyday foods like eggs, paneer, dal, nuts, or even a good old bowl of curd. Recently, actress and VJ Anuradha Menon, better known as Lola Kutty, opened up about this protein obsession among people.

Anuradha Menon dropped a video on Instagram offering her two cents on the matter.

The 37-year-old revealed, “Lately, my Instagram feed has just been protein propaganda. Every reel is like, ‘Do you even exist without protein?'

She added, “I can't even watch a cat video without some guy jumping in and saying, ‘ Your cat is shedding… lack of protein… ‘Apparently, if I don't eat 200 grams of protein a day, I will just collapse from protein shame”.

Referring to the general perspective that “protein fixes everything”, Anuradha Menon continued, “Bad skin? Protein. Tired? Protein. Unemployed? Have you tried protein? Now my food feels so judged…Whenever I eat dosa, where is the protein?”

Adding a humorous touch to her opinion, she said, “If DDLJ were made today, Shah Rukh Khan would run through a mustard field and yell… ‘Simran, did you have your protein shake?'” teasing the iconic scene from the film.

“I feel so underqualified because everyone is like I just took whey isolate, hydrolysed, cold processed, lactose-free, grass-fed…I just ate two boiled eggs and a Parle G. Breakup? Probably low protein. You did not lose love….you lost muscle mass,” the VJ shared.

“My neighbour does not want to get married because she has not hit her protein target. Chicken, paneer, dal, whey — Apparently, your diet has to look like Noah's Ark of protein sources. At this point, I do not need a gym membership. I just need a protein dealer…in some shady street,” concluded Anuradha Menon with her signature sarcasm.

Her side note read, “I got 99 problems and protein is not one of them” - Confucius. How much protein is too much protein?!”

Anuradha Menon's fun post sheds light on how protein has become the ultimate buzzword. Agreed?