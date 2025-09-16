Man Who Lost 76 Kg Shares His Protein-Rich Weight Loss Meal Plan

Losing weight does not have to be super complicated or boring. The key is eating smart, keeping your protein intake high and staying consistent. Protein helps you feel full, keeps your muscles strong and supports fat loss without making you feel weak or hungry all the time.

One inspiring story that's making waves on Instagram is that of fitness enthusiast Naman Chaudhary. He went from 150 kg to 74 kg. Yes, he lost a total of 76 kg. And now, the influencer has shared one of the tools that helped him along the way – a meal plan with 120 grams of protein.

Protein Meal Plan That Helped Him Lose Weight

Here is a look at what his daily meals looked like:

Breakfast (400 kcal, 35g protein)

Naman kept his mornings protein-packed.

Scrambled 4 egg whites + 1 whole egg with onions and tomatoes, 50g paneer bhurji with capsicum and spinach, and a multigrain toast. Option 2 (No eggs): 60g soya chunks stir-fry with veggies, 50g low-fat paneer grilled, and a small multigrain toast.

Lunch (350 kcal, 30g protein)

For lunch, it's all about keeping it light but the meals have to be rich in protein. He went for 100 gram soya chunks curry, 100 gram boiled broccoli and a small roti. Simple, filling, and keeps the protein coming.

Evening Snack (200 kcal, 20g protein)

Instead of chips or sweets, Naman opted for 150 gram low-fat paneer tikka, marinated with curd, lemon and spices, and grilled or air-fried.

Dinner (350 kcal, 35g protein)

For Naman, Dinner was a mix of boiled lentils (dal), stir-fried tofu or paneer with veggies, a cucumber and tomato salad and a small roti.

Daily Totals

Calories hover around 1300–1400 kcal, with about 120g of protein. This is exactly what helped Naman stay full, fuel his workouts and shed fat without losing muscle.

Eating simple, protein-rich meals, like the ones Naman shared, can make fat loss realistic and sustainable. You do not need fancy foods or extreme diets. Just keep it high in protein, balanced and consistent.

However, you should always check with your healthcare provider before making any changes to your diet or lifestyle.