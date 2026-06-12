Fitness Coach Shares 7 Worst Times To Check Your Weight

Most people trying to lose weight have a love-hate relationship with the weighing scale. One day, the number goes down and you feel motivated. The next day, it jumps up and suddenly it feels like all your hard work has gone to waste. But the truth is, your body weight naturally changes throughout the day, and not every increase on the scale means you've gained fat.

Factors like food, water, hormones, salt intake, workouts and even the time of day can affect what the scale shows. This is why experts often say that one weigh-in does not tell the full story. Consistency matters much more than a single number.

Fitness coach Richa Verma recently shared an Instagram post explaining some of the worst times to weigh yourself and why those readings can be misleading.

1. Right After Eating Or Drinking

The extra food and water sitting in your stomach can instantly increase your weight. As the fitness coach points out, that is not fat gain – just temporary mass.

2. During Your Period

Hormonal changes can lead to bloating and water retention. It is common for the scale to show a higher number for a few days.

3. After Drinking Alcohol

Alcohol can affect hydration levels, making your weight temporarily higher or lower. Either way, it does not reflect actual fat loss or gain.

4. Right After A Workout

Sweating causes water loss, which may make the scale drop. But that does not mean you have burned that much fat.

5. At Random Times Of The Day

Your weight naturally changes from morning to night depending on meals, fluids, movement and even salt intake.

6. After A Salty Meal

Pizza, chips and other salty foods can make your body hold on to extra water, causing a temporary increase on the scale.

7. After A Cheat Meal Or High-Carb Day

Carbohydrates store water in the muscles. This can make you weigh more for a day or two without any real fat gain.

Richa also reminds people that heavy clothes, shoes and jackets can add extra weight and affect accuracy.

When To Step On The Scale?

According to the fitness coach, the best time is in the morning, after using the bathroom and before eating or drinking anything. Most importantly, follow the same routine every time. Tracking weight consistently gives a much clearer picture of your progress than checking random numbers throughout the week.

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