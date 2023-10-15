Dia Mirza Ruled The LFW 2023 Ramp In A Stunning White Attire For Pankaj And Nidhi

Dia Mirza Ruled The LFW 2023 Ramp In A Stunning White Attire

Fashion enthusiasts are currently are hooked on to their screens to witness every strut and style at the dazzling Lakme Fashion Week. It's a star-studded affair with celebrities like Harnaaz Sandhu, Disha Patani and Hina Khan making jaws drop as they steal the spotlight. Dia Mirza too made sure to bring her best game to the ramp as she walked for designers Pankaj and Nidhi. Styled in an all-white ensemble crafted by the duo, she looked beautiful Her look was all about sophistication and elegance. The three-piece outfit was a winner which consisted of a crisp, white cropped shirt with buttons all the way up to the neck paired with high-rise trousers. To top it off, Dia wore a floor-sweeping jacket that featured a full-sleeved pattern. Indeed, her layering game was on point. For accessories, the actress chose earcuffs, a watch, bracelets, and a ring to jazz up her ensemble. Her makeup was on point with a dewy base, glossy pink lips, and lashes that defied gravity.

Dia Mirza's fabulous fashion sense never fails to impress and inspire. Her recent Instagram post is like a style parade. In a stunning mustard jumpsuit designed by Pallavi Singh, Dia looked stunning. She added a touch of flair by throwing on a breezy full-sleeve shrug that came with a lapelled collar, white prints, and the cinched waist belt perfectly completed the style. With zesty orange heels, she added that missing element to the look. Her tresses were elegantly styled into subtle curls and makeup game was strong with pink lips, shimmery eyeshadow, kohl-rimmed lower lashes and rosy cheeks.

Dia Mirza's on and off-screen looks act as an inspiration for all budding fashion enthusiasts. The star will be next seen in the film Dhak Dhak.