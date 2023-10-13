Janhvi Kapoor Dazzled In Gold And Black On The Amit Aggarwal Catwalk At Lakme Fashion Week 2023

Janhvi's Blingy Bralette And Skirt Is A Runway Winner At LFW 2023

Creativity taking over the stage is a given at fashion weeks. Every year the Lakme Fashion Week brings us the best fresh offerings of fashion. This year as well, the runway saw a beautiful profusion of reinvented silhouettes, detailed craftsmanship and more. After starting on a high note, the fashion week is only keeping up its glitz game. The latest collection of Amit Aggarwal indeed quenched our thirst for some incredible fashion moments as Janhvi Kapoor turned showstopper for the designer's show. Celebrities taking over the ramp is a common sight at fashion weeks. So, when Janhvi Kapoor turned muse for Amit Aggarwal, we could trust the Bawaal actress to turn up the heat with her fashion quo. She came, conquered and left us in awe. The actress donned a strapless number that was equal parts chic and glam. The number came in a bustier style with a cutout paired with a body-grazing skirt. The black and gold were indeed perfect to bring all the bling to the stage. Her kohl-rimmed eyes, wavy locks and dewy glam sealed the beauty deal right.

Back when she walked the ramp for the designer for Blender's Pride Fashion Tour, her neon orange lehenga was enough to light up the place. She walked the ramp for the designer for Blender's Pride Fashion Tour. From the strapless bustier to the intricate sequin detailing, Janhvi's bright look was as scintillating as ever. The flared lehenga skirt was complemented with a sleek pre-draped dupatta. She finished off the style with minimal makeup and a high ponytail.

