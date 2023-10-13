Athiya Shetty And Rana Daggubati Serve Showstopper Energy In Chic Casuals On The LFW 2023 Ramp For Shivan And Narresh

Athiya And Rana Give Showstopper Energy In Chic Casuals On The LFW Ramp

With a maximalist approach to creativity, Indian designers are bringing their best work to the runway as fashion unfolds. After a day of multiple collections being showcased, the latest one to add to it was of Shivan and Narresh. The designer duo brought a beautiful presentation of silhouettes to the ramp. While the reimagined designs stole the show, Athiya Shetty and Rana Daggubati were the highlight too as they walked for the designers. Athiya looked stunning in a silver and brown ombre number that came with a plunging neckline and a strappy pattern. Her minimal glam and put-together tresses completed the look. In collaboration with Birkenstock, the designer duo presented a collection that radiated easy chic style. While Athiya's style was ombre, Rana Daggubati's look was all about bright hues and prints as he paired a printed zipper shirt with a jacket and loose-fit pants. The cool, quirky green slip-ons completed his look.

Also Read: Indian Couture Week 2023: Athiya Shetty Embodies Grace In An Elegant Embroidered Lace Anamika Khanna Kurta And Pants On The Ramp

Previously, Athiya Shetty walked for Anamika Khanna in a beautiful ivory outfit. Athiya turned muse for the designer in a stunning fit that came with an embroidered jacket which featured a floral-sweeping style. The beautiful vibrant detailing added a pop of colour to the look and the statement necklace fabulously completed her style. The stylish cutout at the back was indeed perfect to add an oomph element to the outfit.

Athiya Shetty and Rana Dagubbati stole the show with their fabulous style and we are taking notes.