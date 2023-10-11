Alaya Furniturewalla Sparkled Like A Starry Night As Geisha Designs Showstopper While Saba Azad Fabulously Hit The Floor

Alaya Funiturewalla looks fantastic on the Lakme Fashion Week runway

Day 1 of FDCI X Lakme Fashion Week 2023 saw a melange of Indian couture from renowned designers across the country. In addition, celebrities have strutted down the ramp and raised the fashion quotient while they did so. On the official premier day of the Indian fashion showcase, it was Alaya Furniturewalla who descended on the catwalk. The young Bollywood actress turned showstopper for Geisha Designs, led by Paras and Shalini for their collection titled Profusion. As the showstopper, Alaya looked stunning in the outfit, known by the designer label as the Nocturnal Enigma: The Tassel Tempest Ensemble. Her pants and bralette top featured abstract stone-textured embroidery that merged elegance with an avant-garde flair. The intricate tassel embroidery added a 20s flapper vibe with rhythmic movement that moved with her every step.

(Also Read: Lakme Fashion Week 2023: Karisma Kapoor, Saba Azad And Kalki Koechlin Made Stunning "Not Showstoppers" On The Same Ramp In Elegant Raw Mango Ensembles)

Alaya Furniturewalla on the ramp

On her turn as a celebrity showstopper for Geisha Designs, Alaya said, "Walking for Geisha Designs' as showstopper for Profusion was a sublime experience. Though we are mostly city-bred women, the beauty in nature, arises a joy that resides within us all, it is this emotion that has been tapped by Paras & Shalini who are masters of their craft. It felt like I was literally walking through a tapestry of nature-inspired colours and crystal textures."

The Geisha Designs showcase at Lakme Fashion Week

Paras and Shalini's Geisha Designs most recently showcased at New York Fashion Week and Paris Fashion Week so their latest Lakme Fashion Week showcase was; expectedly enough, a sophisticated show with an international vibe.

Saba Azad and Imaad Shah at Lakme Fashion Week

Madboy/Mink, the dynamic musical duo of Saba Azad and Imaad Shah, also added an electrifying dimension to the Profusion collection showcase. Their performance captivated the audience with a unique fusion of music and fashion.

Saba Azad at Lakme Fashion Week

While Saba Azad sported a dazzling bejewelled bralette with a studded crop top and pleated palazzo pants, Imaad Shah showcased a black jacket with embroidered peekaboo sleeves and a scarf collar, paired with a textured stone corset. It's only day 1 and Saba has already made 2 appearances on the Lakme Fashion Week ramp.

It was a mystical journey where fashion and music collectively changed the nature of the catwalk for its best.

(Also Read: Alaya Furniturewalla Can Look Fantastic In A Cutout Dress "Even When Its 35 Degrees Outside")