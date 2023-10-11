Lakme Fashion Week 2023: Karisma Kapoor, Saba Azad And Kalki Koechlin Made Stunning 'Not Showstoppers' On The Same Ramp In Elegant Raw Mango Ensembles

Karisma, Saba And Kalki Made Stunning "Not Showstoppers" On The Same Ramp

Lakme Fashion Week has arrived with designer outfits being showcased by India's top designers all under one roof. The opening night of FDCI X Lakme Fashion Week 2023 featured with an elegant and poised fashion show from the clothing label Raw Mango. What set this show apart from others is that this Raw Mango fashion show had no showstoppers. Instead, celebrities Kalki Koechlin, Karisma Kapoor, and Saba Azad walked the ramp with other models, keeping the focus on the glitz, glitter, and disco-themed handwoven Indian wear. Raw Mango's founder and designer, Sanjay Garg said that all the three of the celebrities had been very supportive of his vision. Karisma Kapoor "was floored" by his concept, Kalki Koechlin felt the "raw-ness" of Raw Mango in the garments while Saba Azad felt "at home" on the ramp. Sanjay spoke about how he believes the future of Indian couture lies in exploring beyond pattern-making and incorporating artisans from non-fashion traditions such as furniture and jewellery makers. For more on what the celebrities said about their experience being no showstoppers at the show and the designers insight on the collection watch the video below.

Raw Mango draws from the colours, philosophies, and culture of India, the pieces are created by karigars across Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, West Bengal, and Varanasi. Raw Mango's relationship with handloom began in 2008 and ever since then, have continued to make sarees, garments, and products that reflect the Indian culture with a twist of modernity. Their recent fashion show also reflected the same ideologies and had a stunning spin to it.

Also Read: Mira Rajput Shows Us What "Parampara And Party" Looks Like In A Regal Blue Saree

Karisma Kapoor wore an ethnic look consisting of a full-sleeved kaftan jacket which was open from the front. She wore a metallic jumpsuit beneath with flared bottoms. Her glammed-up makeup included winged eyeliner, shimmery eyelids, and metallic lip colour. Karisma praised Sanjay Garg for incorporating winning styles with his expertise and weaving glitter and glamour in his fabric.

Kalki Koechlin's ethnic look included a one-shouldered pre-draped saree with an elegant printed grey-toned top and a dark-hued pleated bottom. Kalki's minimal makeup and no-accessory style added to the elegance. According to Sanjay Garg, Kalki's saree and blouse was woven on the loom and welded together with the blouse. He called it the "half saree" because it was made from lycra to make it more stretchable and breathable. Kalki says that she found the saree sexy and says that she finds the rawness of the brand comes from the raw materials used, which according to her gives the unique touch to the brand's creations.

Also Read: We Found A Rose After Rose Day And That's Kalki Koechlin In A Red Sequinned Gown

Saba Azad wore a shimmery metallic co-ord set and graced the ramp with her style. She wore a sleeveless top with a closed neckline in a metallic gold colour palette and teamed it with a pair of loose-fit pants and had "gota" and "benarasi" work in the attire. Her shimmery makeup and sleek hairstyle added to the glamour of the attire. Saba also said that the disco theme resonated with music which felt like home to her.

Raw Mango's collection included Indian wear outfits with a modern twist. Structured looks, silhouettes, shimmer, drapes, pleats and an epitome of grace marked them. As per Lakme Fashion Week's Instagram post, "The collection titled "Children of the Night", draws from the energy that often accompanies an evening; whether a powerful release through dance, a surreal feeling or the presence of sculptural forms. The collection includes innovations in textiles, including brocade imparting a sense of knitwear, kaleidoscopic weaves and an incredible range of glittering metallics."

The opening night at the FDCI X Lakme Fashion Week was indeed a fashionable event with Indian ensembles grabbing eyeballs with their elegance, poise and exquisite style.

Also Read: Saba Azad Brings Back The Bollywood Bling In A Gorgeous Sequinned Saree