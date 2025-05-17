"But First Coffee" Says Shanaya Kapoor, In A Sun-Kissed No Makeup Selfie

Shanaya Kapoor has been creating quite a buzz amidst the internet goers since the release of her newest Punjabi pop song, VIBE alongside Guru Randhawa and French Montanna. But what if we told you that we have the behind-the-scenes tea from the shoot of the song curated just for you. Only this tea came packaged as coffee, since Shanaya Kapoor prefers a cuppa iced coffee before she kickstarted the rehearsals of the song.

Shanaya Kapoor set all-natural beauty goals that came with a side of iced coffee. The 25-year-old actress looked like a million bucks in the recently dropped photo dump of sun-kissed selfies that saw her sporting a no-makeup look.

Shanaya looked pretty perfect in these snaps with nothing but her fresh and dewy skin, feathered brows that framed her face just right, wispy lashes, a beaming from within glow shining off the apples of her cheeks, and the bridge of her nose, and a natural flesh colour hued lips that completed her look.

Shanaya's tresses were also styled into an air-dried layered look that acted as the perfect crowning glory for the sans glam avatar of the day.

Shanaya Kapoor's sun-kissed selfie game is strong and so is her all-natural beauty game.

