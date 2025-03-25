Shanaya Kapoor Raises The Temperature In An Olive Green Skirt Set

Shanaya Kapoor is no stranger to making heads turn and yet again, she is at it with her latest look.

While the actress is all set to make her Bollywood debut with her upcoming release Tu Yaa Main, she is absolutely making sure to keep up with her style diaries.

In her recent Instagram post, Shanaya Kapoor gave us ultimate fashion goals as she looked breathtaking in a chic green skirt set. She served monochrome magic with this olive green number. She opted for a bandeau style crop top paired with matching mini skirt to serve a statement.

For makeup, Shanaya turned to her classic dewy glam that consisted of a glowy base paired with good highlighter and coral-hued blush that simply added a fresh look to her style. Her wet hair look was perfect to add an extra edge to her attire. Her yellow slip-on heels added a stunning contrast to her fit.

