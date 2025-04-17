Shanaya Kapoor Serves Major Beauty Goals With Her Recent No-Makeup Look

Shanaya Kapoor is a woman with many talents, and slaying the no-makeup-makeup look is one of them. The star kid who is all set to make her Bollywood debut this year never fails to mesmerise us with her back-to-back stunning looks. From fashion to beauty, Shanaya also serves major goals, and we are all in for the inspiration.

Recently, the star shared a series of her random selfies, looking beautiful as ever. But what grabbed our attention was her subtle and simple beauty look. In the pictures, we can see Shanaya posing for the camera from different angles, looking fine as ever. For the look, Shanaya kept her look minimal with lots of skin tint, an ample amount of blush on the cheeks, a very small dash of highlighter on her nose and cheekbones, neatly done brows, winged liner, mascara-coated lashes and pink nude lips. The star further elevated her look by styling it in a sleek middle-parted bun, looking beautiful as ever.

Shanaya Kapoor never fails to stun us with her minimal beauty looks, and we are all in for the inspiration.