Priyanka Chopra Might Have Stolen The Show From Nick Jonas In Her Stunning Sheer Black And Gold Lace Dress

Priyanka Might Have Stolen The Show From Nick In Her Stunning Lace Dress

Priyanka Chopra has often served a dynamic fashion statement and it only doubles up when she makes an appearance with Nick Jonas. Recently, the duo was spotted in Beverly Hills, California for the premiere of Nick's upcoming release The Good Half. Of course, it was meant to be a fashionable affair and the couple did not disappoint. The couple's quintessential style dished out chic style goals. Nick turned to muted monochrome tones to deliver a statement in a beige casual suit paired with an olive green t-shirt. Priyanka complemented her husband in the most stunning way as she slipped into a chic black bodysuit and layered it up with a lacy sheer cover-up. It was all put together with a sleek belt. A dainty diamond necklace was the perfect choice to accessorise her look. Dewy glam with glossy lips and open tresses sealed the beauty deal.

The couple made a striking appearance at the premiere as they dished out chic fashion goals.

Whether they are on a vacation or gracing the red carpet as the chicest power couple, Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas definitely know how to keep up the fashion quo. Previously, the couple served a dose of chic style with their casual fashion game. In a picture posted by the actress, the couple was seen looking their chic best. Priyanka opted for a muted halterneck midi dress to keep her style fuss-free and Nick complemented her in an all-white look. For Priyanka, sport shoes and black shades were all that she needed to complete her OOTD.

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas are upping the couple style bar higher