Priyanka Chopra Along With Her Daughter And Mother Experience 'Whale Watching' In Australia

Priyanka Chopra And Her Family's "Whale Watching" Experience In Australia

When the Chopra girls spend time together, it usually turns out to be a fun day. Priyanka Chopra's travelling diaries are often filled with her favourite companions, daughter Malti Marie and her mother. The trio was recently in Queensland, Australia and yet again, the actress treated us to some snaps from their girls' day out. It seemed a relaxing day for them as they enjoyed whale watching while cruising through the ocean waters. She first posed with her daughter and then with her mom against the stunning, picturesque backdrop of the scenic sky and water. Well, they make sure to dish out some travel goals whenever the trio travels. Whale watching is a great activity to try out with your loved ones. It is not just fun but also helps to learn more about each other's interests. Queensland's coastline can offer you a stunning experience in terms of the view it has to offer. There are multiple whale activities to witness and if you are a travel lover like Priyanka, whale watching absolutely needs to be on your list. One can easily go for small, personalised full-day tours or even a half-day tour. Priyanka in her post mentioned Sea World Cruises organising the activity for her. They offer a 2.5 hour whale watching tours and early risers can even join the Wake Up With the Whales cruise.

Priyanka Chopra loves to travel with her little bundle of joy. The actress and daughter Malti Marie are indeed travel buddies. Previously, the duo was joined by Priyanka's mother as they spent a day at the Stradbroke Island, Australia. They indulged in activities like playing at the beach, relishing a good scoop of ice cream and of course, a peaceful reading session. The actress is convincing us to take a trip too. From taking a self-guided walk at North George Walk to observing the scenic beauty of the beaches, the place is a haven for travellers.

Priyanka Chopra loves to travel with her family. In another post, the actress was seen spending some quality time with her family in Dublin, Ireland. She posed all happy with Nick Jonas, Malti Marie and her mom. The picturesque backgrounds in all pictures were truly breathtaking. If you are travelling to Dublin, you absolutely cannot miss out on iconic places like Dublin Caste, St Patrick's Church, Kilmainham Gaol and more

Priyanka Chopra's travel diaries with Malti Marie often set goals