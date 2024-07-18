Priyanka Chopra's Birthdays Are Happier With Her Chic Summer Holiday Style

Priyanka Chopra's holiday style is for summer vacations to any destination

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas, have made a wonderful life together. But mostly because of their beautiful holidays that remind us that they are in fact, each other's favourite company. On Priyanka's birthday, darling husband Nick highlighted this aspect of their relationship beautifully, lest we mention stylishly. From pool days to beach days, Priyanka Chopra has never not looked chic. In the first picture from the series. She was seen in a solid-coloured yellow strapless swimsuit. The cheery yellow swimsuit was plain without prints and just a smocked texture, but that's Priyanka Chopra after all, so rest assured that there was nothing basic about it.

Photo Credit: Instagram/@nickjonas

The colour yellow brings warmth and joy, but more so to Nick when it's his lady love in it. For a day at the beach, Priyanka Chopra, surely looked chic in a monochrome, yellow co-ord set set with a bandana wrapped around her head, proving that co-ord sets are just what any beach holiday needs.

Photo Credit: Instagram/@nickjonas

Texture dresses for the summer can make any holiday a fantastic one. For Priyanka Chopra, it was this green skirt set in particular. The European holiday, a chic vibe, certainly a very ooh la la summer for Priyanka Chopra in indeed.

Photo Credit: Instagram/@nickjonas

What's the one thing that goes hand in hand other than Nick Jonas? Priyanka Chopra's suitcase full of the chicest holiday outfits. Stripes for the summer never looked as good as when the former Miss World wore a maxi dress to chase the setting sun in style.

Photo Credit: Instagram/@nickjonas

Priyanka Chopra on holiday is the perfect gift of style to us.

