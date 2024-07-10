Priyanka Chopra's 'Pause' Involved A Beach Day Of Bonding With Malti Marie And Madhu Chopra

A heart warming bonding experience with Malti Marie and mama Madhu Chopra was a treat for Priyanka

Priyanka Chopra has been taking her time to soak up some sun accompanied by her mother Madhu Chopra and daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas. The Love Again actress gave us a wholesome sneak-peek into a much needed break she took along with her mom and daughter, surrounded by the sun and sand. Priyanka shared a carousel post on her Instagram handle that showed her bonding with both her generations. It featured Malti Marie cackling and running on a beach with her sandy toes, Priyanka enjoying reading time with her and beyond. What's more, this vacay left the celebrity enveloped by nature, love and warmth like never before.

Also Read: Priyanka Chopra And Daughter Malti Marie's Beach Day Is What Summer Holidays Are Made Of

Priyanka took a holiday by the beach, she explored a bunch of kangaroos grazing amidst the lush green wilderness, witnessed a tranquil moment by the lake during sunset, got a close glimpse of a white bird and a pebble on the beach.

Photo Credit: Instagram.com/priyankachopra

She even watched her munchkin Malti Marie get her tiny palms messy in the mud while sitting atop a tree and holding her hand while they drove and spent a sweet mother-daughter moment.

Photo Credit: Instagram.com/priyankachopra

But that isn't all. The trio including Priyanka, Madhu and Malti shared an ice cream whilst on vacation, holding a scoop of what looks like butterscotch, mint and chocolate gelatos each. This moment saw Malti Marie enjoying her sweet treat a little too much with it being smeared over her mouth. What is life about if not for spending precious moments bonding with those you hold closest to your heart?

Photo Credit: Instagram.com/priyankachopra

Priyanka Chopra's little getaway during "a pause" is truly the stuff of family bonding dreams.

Also Read: It's A Girl's Day Out For Priyanka Chopra, Mother Madhu Chopra And Daughter Malti Marie On Their Dublin, Ireland Vacation