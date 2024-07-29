Like Priyanka Chopra, Here's Why You Should Visit Australia's Paradise Country Sanctuary

Like Priyanka Chopra, Here's Why You Should Visit Paradise Country Sanctuary

Priyanka Chopra's strong penchant for travelling took her to Australia this time. She spent a “magical Sunday afternoon,” at the Paradise Country Sanctuary as she experienced the charming and “amazing wildlife” there. Priyanka documented her tour by sharing a carousel of pictures and videos on Instagram. “An 8-month-old koala joey named after me!! So sweet.. thank you Paradise Country for the lovely surprise and for introducing us to the most amazing wildlife. Meerkats, koalas, kangaroos, Tasmanian devils and Dingo's! Thank you for all the work you're doing for wildlife conservation in Australia as well,” she wrote.

The first clip featured the global icon expressing surprise upon learning the baby koala bear's name. She clicked pictures with the joey and its mother, who was hugging a tree. Next on her itinerary was kangaroo spotting. The animal was captured galloping its way out of a fenced gate. A meerkat sat atop Priyanka's head and she got the perfect opportunity to click a photo with the animal. A sniffing Tasmanian devil and a dingo dog breed also made it to the album.

About Paradise Country

Paradise Country welcomes you on a wild Australian adventure where you can get up and close with Australia's unique wildlife and farm animals. There are many shows, presentations, and exhibits organised here as well.

Special Attractions:

1. Animal Encounters: Enjoy a memorable encounter with koalas, meerkats, and marmosets. Pet and feed them under expert supervision and click as many pictures as you want with the animals.

2. Experiences: You can snap photos with snakes, koalas, and dingoes. Another option is to experience a day in the life of a ranger and take up the responsibility of the animals.

3. Gold Panning and Opal Mining: You can try your hands at Gold Panning and Opal Mining too, a fun-filled activity to spend the day.

4. Pony rides: If you are travelling with kids, then your children can experience the thrill of pony rides.

5. Koala breakfast: This breakfast will be unlike any other. Indulge in the goodness of a scrumptious and farm-fresh buffet. Joining you will be koalas who will also munch on their food along with you.

Show And Presentations

Shaun the Sheep and Bitzer Meet & Greets

Stock Horse Arena and Billy Tea Show

Shaun's Aussie Adventure Show

Stockman Show

Exhibits:

Enjoy animal exhibits by marmoset monkeys, meerkats, Tasmanian Devils, and Dingo Den. You can visit the Farmyard Nursery and Play Paddock. Treading on a Wildlife Walkabout can also be included in your itinerary.

