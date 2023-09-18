Keerthi Pandian And Ashok Selvan's Glitzy Wedding Reception Outfits Are Straight Out Of A Fairytale

Keerthi Pandian and Ashok Selvan's reception looks

Tamil actors Keerthi Pandian and Ashok Selvan got married on 13 September 2023 and their fans and followers got a sneak peek of their beautiful wedding ceremony through pictures that he recently shared on his Instagram handle. Following the wedding day, the couple also had a glamorous reception over the weekend. Twinning yet again, Keerthi and Ashok looked fabulously stylish in their blue outfits. Glitter, glitz, and glam defined the star-studded night. While Keerthi picked an ice-blue gown, Ashok opted for a shiny cobalt blue shirt and a pair of black trousers for the event.

Keerthi Pandian looked no less than a princess from a dreamy fairytale in her embellished ice-blue gown. The floor-sweeping gown featured scale-like embellishment over the bodice in metallic colour with delicate sequins. The sleeveless outfit even had a sheer cape on the shoulders in the same ice-blue colour. For makeup, Keerthi opted for a glam look with shimmery blue eyelids, ample mascara, kohl-laden eyes, structured contours, and a matte lip tint. Keerthi's jewellery included a pair of diamond stud earrings, a diamond necklace, and a pair of bracelets. She left her hair loose at one side and accessorised it with studded hair accessories. Ashok, on the other hand, picked a sequined shirt in a cobalt blue colour and teamed it with a pair of black trousers, keeping it chic yet stylish. He wore a pair of delicate studs and a silver chain as accessories.\

Keerthi Pandian and Ashok Selvan's traditional wedding looks were as minimally chic as they come. They were twinning and winning in their ivory traditional attires. Keerthi's traditional look included a simple ivory saree with embroidery at the borders and a blouse in the colour palette with lace details at the sleeve line. Ashok wore a traditional kurta in the same colour shade and teamed it with ethnic bottoms. They made a stunning pair undoubtedly, keeping it subtle yet charming.

We wish the couple the very best for the new chapter in their lives.

