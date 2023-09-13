Keerthi Pandian and Ashok Selvan Elegantly Marry In A Matching Ivory Saree And Ethnic Mundu

Congratulations are in order for actors Keerthi Pandian and Ashok Selvan who tied the knot in a mesmerising close-knit affair in Tirunelveli. Looking happily and stylishly in love, the Tamil actors got married in a traditional ceremony in the presence of their near and dear ones. Amidst a serene backdrop, the couple were truly winning with their wedding style. It appears that they have already mastered the art of couple fashion and their wedding pictures are proof enough. They twinned in dreamy ivory outfits. Keerthi made for a stunning bride with her traditional take on bridal style. Her look radiated the utmost elegance in a subtle ivory saree paired with temple jewellery. To complement Keerthi's style, Ashok twinned with her in a traditional ivory outfit comprising a shirt and matching bottoms. With utmost simplicity and versatility, the couple left us awestruck.

Also Read: Joey King And Steven Piet's Dreamy Wedding In A Spanish Villa In Majorca Was "Pure Magic"

Hard to miss the love-filled picture stories but harder still for us to ignore the beautiful detailing of their outfits. While their choices were simple and subtle, they were also quite impactful, fashionably so. The detailing on the borders with a complementing tone of gold was an ultimate style win.

There's more. Apart from Keerthi's minimal approach, what impressed us was her choice of hairstyle. Tresses tied in a gorgeous braid, adorned with flowers were the best finish to her look. For makeup, she kept it minimally appealing with a simple, natural look that seemed like the best choice with her attire.

Also Read: In A Strapless White Bridal Gown With A Flowing Train, Sreejita De Marries At Stunning German Church

Keerthi Pandian and Ashok Selvan are already winning hearts with their twinning game!