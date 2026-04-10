Aamir Khan Reveals Reena Dutta Divorce Turned Him Into An Alcoholic: 'Drank Almost A Bottle Every Night'

Aamir Khan has always been candid about his personal life on public platforms. From his divorce from Reena Dutta to his marriage with Kiran Rao and their eventual separation, and now his relationship with Gauri Spratt, the actor has never shied away from sharing his journey with fans.

Now, the superstar has opened up about a difficult phase in his life. Aamir revealed how his separation from his first wife, Reena Dutta, led him towards alcohol, to the extent that he would finish a bottle in a single night.

Speaking on Duologue with Barun Das, Aamir Khan said, “I was a teetotaller until I went through my first divorce with Reena. And then, on the first day when she left with the kids, and I was alone at home, I couldn't handle my emotions at that time. I had never, I used to never drink alcohol. I had drunk once or twice for a couple of scenes, but that was only because I had to drink for the scene. I mean, I was not into alcohol at all.”

“That night, I had alcohol at home to serve guests and all that, so I started drinking. And for the next one and a half years, I drank almost a bottle a night. Now that's really extreme, from a person who was a teetotaller to someone who consumes a bottle a night is very extreme,” he added.

Aamir Khan got married to Reena Dutta at the age of 21 in 1986. After 16 years of marriage, the duo called it quits in 2002. He later married Kiran Rao in 2005, and the two announced their separation in 2021.

Aamir Khan shares two children – Ira and Junaid – with Reena Dutta, while he and Kiran Rao are parents to their son, Azad. On the eve of his 60th birthday, March 14, 2025, the actor also made headlines by introducing his girlfriend, Gauri Spratt, to the public.

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