Bengal Man Beats Elderly Father For ''Touching Sweets'', Arrested

A man was arrested for slapping his father for giving sweets to his mother. (Representational image)

A man in West Bengal's North 24 Parganas district was seen slapping his aged father in a video that went viral, following which the accused has been arrested, the police said on Wednesday.

"We got to know that Pradeep Biswas (40), who works in the Municipality office, had beaten up his 80-year-old father after the video surfaced. Today he has been arrested after a formal complaint," an officer of Ashokenagar police station said.

In the video captured by a neighbour, the frail old man is seen helplessly answering Pradeep's question while he kept on thrashing him for touching the sweets kept in the kitchen without asking him and giving them to his diabetic mother.