West Bengal JEE Answer Key Out, Raise Objections By May 11, Direct Link Here

WBJEE Answer Key 2025: West Bengal board has published the model answer keys for WBJEE-2025 on the official website of WBJEE, wbjeeb.nic.in/wbjee,. Those who wish to raise questions regarding the model answer key, can do so by paying a prescribed fee. Students will be able to download the answer key by logging with their credentials. The WBJEE exam was conducted on April 27, 2025.

WBJEE Answer Key 2025: How to download answer keys

Go to the official website of WBJEE, wbjeeb.nic.in/wbjee,.

Select the "Model Answer key- View and Challenge for WBJEE-2025".

Enter the Security pin along with your credentials such as application number and password.

Click on "Sign in"

After signing in, students will be able to download the model answer key and raise objections.

If a student is not satisfied with the model answer key, he/she can challenge any key model by May 11, 2025 (up to 11.59pm).

A student is allowed to challenge any number of keys but only in one session. For every question raised, students must pay a non-refundable processing fee of Rs.500 through a payment mode of net banking/ debit card/ credit card/UPI only.

WBJEE Answer Key 2025: Steps to raise objections

After signing in, select the questions to be raised.

Pay a prescribed fee of 500 to have your question answered.

After reviewing the questions raised by students, boards decision will be final and no further communication or changes will be appealed by the West Bengal board. Scores and ranks will be calculated based on the final reviewed answer keys.