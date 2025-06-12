West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination 2025 Result Expected To Be Out Soon, Check Here

WBJEE 2025 Result Live: The West Bengal Joint Entrance Examinations Board (WBJEEB) is expected to release the result for West Bengal Joint Entrance Examinations (WBJEE) 2025 soon. Once released, candidates will be able to download the result on the official website of the board, wbjeeb.nic.in/wbjee.

WBJEE Result 2025 Live: How To Download WBJEE Result?

Visit the official website, wbjeeb.nic.in/wbjee.

Under the "Important Link" section, click on "Rank Card For WBJEE 2025".

Enter your application number, date of birth and security pin.

Click on "Sign in" button.

Your result will be displayed on the screen.

Download your result for future reference.

WBJEE Result 2025 Live Updates: Details Mentioned On The Marksheet

Candidate name

Roll number

Rank secured in WBJEE 2025

Total scores obtained

Individual scores in Physics, Chemistry & Mathematics.

Date of birth

Category

Gender

WBJEE-2025 was held on April 27, in two shifts. The first shift conducted Paper I (Mathematics) from 11 AM to 1 PM, while the second shift was held for Paper II (Physics and Chemistry) from 2 PM to 4 PM.