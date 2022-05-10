Police Case Against Kerala Ex-MLA PC George Over Alleged Hate Speech

PC George was the chief whip while Congress-led UDF was in power

A week after he was arrested and released on bail for making controversial remarks against Muslims, another case was filed against politician PC George by the police on Tuesday, on charges of hate speech.

Palarivattom police charged the former MLA over his objectionable remarks during a speech, which he delivered in connection with a temple festival at Vennala on May 8.

"The further proceedings in the case will be finalised after examining the details and bail conditions regarding the earlier case registered at Thiruvananthapuram," a police officer said.

Mr George, 70, who was the chief whip while Congress-led UDF was in power, had sparked off a controversy by asking non-Muslims in Kerala to avoid restaurants run Muslims.

At a programme organised as part of the Ananthapuri Hindu Maha Sammelan late last month, the former Kerala Congress leader had alleged that tea laced with "drops causing impotence" were sold in Muslim-run restaurants to turn people "infertile" in a bid to "seize control" of the country.

As the remarks triggered a widespread political controversy, a case was filed and he was arrested on May 1.

He later got bail from a magisterial court.

Mr George, who represented Poonjar constituency for 33 years, lost his bastion to the Left Democratic Front candidate in the 2021 assembly polls in a triangular fight.