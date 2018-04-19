Not Roads, Water; Polls About Hindus vs Muslims: Karnataka BJP Lawmaker

"I am Sanjay Patil, I am Hindu, this is a Hindu rashtra (nation) and we want to build the Ram temple. If Lakshmi Hebbalikar (Congress candidate and president of KPCC women's wing) says she can build the mandir - vote for her. They will build Babri Masjid instead. Whoever wants Babri Masjid, Tipu Jayanthi they should vote for the Congress. And who wants Shivaji Maharaj and Ram Mandir should vote for the BJP," the lawmaker is heard saying in Kannada at what appears to be a public meeting.
It is not clear from the video when and where it was recorded.
Sanjay Patil represents the Belagavi Rural constituency in north Karnataka, near the border with Maharashtra.
This is not the first time one of his videos have caused a flutter.
In another clip last year, Sanjay Patil is heard shouting and threatening a police officer who was trying to maintain order during a motorcycle rally.
CommentsAnanth Kumar Hegde, who is now a union minister.
Mr Hedge has provoked a massive controversy by talking of changing the Constitution, a remark for which he later apologised.