Rajasthan Was Going To Celebrate Babri Demolition, Then Pulled Back

After deciding to celebrate the demolition of the Babri Masjid as Shaurya Diwas on December 6, the Rajasthan government reversed course and withdrew its order, terming it "brahmak" or confusing.

On October 22, a letter from the state government directed all government offices and private schools to organise speeches and essays to celebrate "Babri Demolition Day" as Shaurya Diwas.

The suggested topics included the glory of "Indian temple culture and the Ram movement", "the tradition of bravery and sacrifice", "the role of youth in nation building", and drawing and poster-making on topics such as the "Ram Temple in Ayodhya".

Patriotic songs, skit performances, and exhibitions detailing the construction of the Ram Temple were to be organised in government and private schools, as per a circular issued by Sita Ram Jat, Director of Secondary Education, Bikaner.

The circular also called for students to take an oath or a pledge to protect the unity and cultural values of the country and to remember the Ram Temple in Ayodhya as a symbol of cultural renaissance and the restoration of national pride.

Hymns and bhajans to Lord Ram, as well as inspirational activities such as sun salutation and yoga sessions, were also planned.

"We will not call it the demolition of the Babri. It was originally a Ram Temple that was destroyed 500 years ago by Babur. There has been a movement to rebuild the temple; around 3 lakh people sacrificed for it, and many kar sevaks also had to face bullets. The Supreme Court has upheld that this was the birthplace of Ram and a Ram temple should be built here. On December 6, 1992, kar sevaks broke down the disputed structure. It was an act of bravery and we will celebrate it as Shaurya Diwas," Education Minister Madan Dilawar told NDTV.

But then something shifted.

In a dramatic about-face, the government termed media reports on Shaurya Diwas as baseless and disowned the order by the Director of Secondary Education as "baseless and misleading".

"The event was withdrawn as the children have exams and for no other reason," the Education Minister's office told NDTV amid the row.

Sources indicate that the decision to celebrate Shaurya Diwas was withdrawn, as the controversy is not something the BJP would like at the moment, as it heads towards panchayat and municipal elections in the near future.

The Congress was quick to criticise the Bhajan Lal government on the U-turn.

"The Education Department is making a mockery of its own minister and its own order. The Education Minister needs to answer what's going on, they are known for taking U-turns and taking orders back as they get a scolding from their high command," Congress spokesperson Pratap Singh Kachariyawas said.