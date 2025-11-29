24 Lakh Voters In Rajasthan Yet To Clear SIR Scrutiny, May Be Deleted

The names of over 24 lakh people may be removed from Rajasthan's voter list under the special intensive revision (SIR) exercise which began on November 4 and will end on December 4, sources said.

Done under the directions of the Election Commission, the names of voters and their family members are being matched with the voter lists prepared in the last SIR exercise conducted in 2002.

Voters whose names do not match the 2002 SIR list may be removed from the current electoral rolls.

Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Naveen Mahajan said that after digitisation, the department is matching each voter's record with the 2002 SIR rolls to see whether the names of their parents are recorded in that earlier list.

Voters whose names cannot be mapped to the old roll will be issued notices after the draft roll is published on December 9. They will have to submit specified documents to prove their eligibility, failing which their names will be deleted.

The post-Bihar election SIR was launched in 12 states and Union Territories along with Rajasthan from November 4. The first draft electoral roll will be published on December 4, after which voters and booth-level agents of political parties will get one month to file claims and objections. The final electoral roll will be published on February 7, 2026 after disposal of all such cases.

According to Election Commission data, Rajasthan has around 5.46 crore voters, and enumeration forms (EF) have been distributed to all of them during the house-to-house survey that began on November 4. Booth Level Officers (BLOs) have already collected about 4.59 crore forms, which have been digitised and uploaded on the ECINet portal.

As per SIR data up to November 28, details of 4,34,77,808 voters out of 4,59,19,481 enumeration forms have been successfully matched with the 2002 electoral roll, and these voters will not be required to give any additional documents; their names will be directly included in the final roll.

However, the names of 24,41,673 voters have still not been mapped to the 2002 SIR list, and this number may rise further as digitisation progresses till December 4.

District-wise figures show that Jaipur has the highest number of unmapped voters at 1,95,489, followed by Jodhpur with 1,47,016, Bhilwara with 1,29,574, Sikar with 1,15,713, Bikaner with 1,11,744 and Udaipur with 1,03,286 voters whose names are yet to be mapped.

How Mapping Process Works

Under the SIR, 52,222 BLOs in Rajasthan are going door-to-door to distribute the enumeration forms. Every voter has to fill in details such as name, address, ward, and EPIC (voter ID) number in this form. After collection, BLOs upload all forms on a digital platform via their mobile application, where the information is automatically matched with the 2002 SIR rolls.

For voters who have migrated to Rajasthan from other states, the BLOs download the relevant voter lists of those states for the 2002-2005 SIR period and carry out a similar matching exercise based on the information given. Where this mapping is successful, voters are exempted from submitting the 13 prescribed documents; where it fails, they must prove their eligibility during the claims and objections period to avoid deletion from the rolls.