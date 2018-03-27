Karnataka Election 2018: Voting Dates, Election Results, Polling Schedule, FAQs Answered

The Election Commission today announced the dates for Karnataka assembly elections. The announcement of election dates triggered a controversy as the BJP IT Cell head tweeted the dates before the official announcement. The Election Commission said they "will look into leaks" on dates. The ongoing term for the Karnataka assembly expires on May 28. The BJP and the Congress have been campaigning aggressively in the state for the last few months. For the Congress, retaining Karnataka is an imperative at a time it has lost its grip on much of India. It is also important for the BJP to make in-roads into southern India.The date of Karnataka Assembly Election is May 12, 2018.The Karnataka Assembly Election result will be announced on May 15, 2018.The Karnataka Assembly has 224 seats with 36 seats reserved for the Scheduled Castes and 15 for the Scheduled Tribes.The last date of issue of Gazette notification is April 17, 2018.The last date of nominations of Karnataka election is April 24, 2018.The last date of scrutiny of nominations was April 25, 2018.The last date for withdrawal of candidature for Karnataka election is April 27, 2018.56,696 polling stations will be set-up for Karnataka assembly elections 2018. Special arrangements to be made for women voters including security arrangements.