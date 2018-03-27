Karnataka Election 2018: Voting Dates, Election Results, Polling Schedule, FAQs Answered

A look at voting dates, election results, polling schedule and FAQs:
What is the date of Karnataka Assembly Election 2018?
The date of Karnataka Assembly Election is May 12, 2018.
What is the result date of Karnataka Assembly Election?
The Karnataka Assembly Election result will be announced on May 15, 2018.
What are the total number of seats in Karnataka Assembly?
The Karnataka Assembly has 224 seats with 36 seats reserved for the Scheduled Castes and 15 for the Scheduled Tribes.
What is the date of issue of Gazette Notification?
The last date of issue of Gazette notification is April 17, 2018.
What is the last date of nominations of Karnataka election?
The last date of nominations of Karnataka election is April 24, 2018.
What is the last date for scrutiny of nominations for Karnataka assembly election?
The last date of scrutiny of nominations was April 25, 2018.
What is the last date for withdrawal of candidatures in Karnataka assembly election?
The last date for withdrawal of candidature for Karnataka election is April 27, 2018.
56,696 polling stations will be set-up for Karnataka assembly elections 2018. Special arrangements to be made for women voters including security arrangements.