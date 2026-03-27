DK Shivakumar's Update On Karnataka MLAs' Demand For IPL Tickets

Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar said on Friday that he would speak to officials of the Karnataka State Cricket Association to arrange tickets for legislators at IPL matches at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru.

The statement came a day after members of the Karnataka Legislative Assembly, across party lines, raised the issue of ticket and seating arrangements for them during the matches. Speaker UT Khader directed the government on Thursday to ensure that every MLA received four VIP tickets for the matches at the stadium.

Legislators had complained that they were treated with disrespect by the KSCA, which manages the venue. Shivakumar told reporters that four tickets could not be given in every case. He said that previously, every MLA, MP and minister used to get one seat each. The government had now requested that two tickets be provided if family members were attending. For the first match on Saturday, they would receive two tickets.

"Four tickets can't be given. So, every MLA, MP and Minister used to get one seat each. Now, we have requested them to give two tickets if the family members go. For tomorrow's first match, they will get two tickets. For the next match, we will discuss later," Shivakumar said.

Earlier, KSCA president and former Indian cricketer Venkatesh Prasad and other members of the committee met Shivakumar and then Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah.

All legislators would get tickets to the P3 stand, instead of being placed in different areas.

Shivakumar said MLAs had a right to such arrangements because they were part of the system and part of the government. Permission had been granted for the KSCA to hold matches at the stadium following a stampede incident last year during celebrations of Royal Challengers Bengaluru's IPL victory, which left 11 people dead and many injured.

Shivakumar said he would speak to the president and others at the association. He stated that he was on the job of ensuring that MLAs were accommodated.