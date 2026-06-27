Karnataka Man Stabs Woman In Car, He Dies After Vehicle Explodes

A 30-year-old man was burnt alive after a car exploded and caught fire in Karnataka's Tumakuru district on Saturday. A 23-year-old woman travelling with him was injured after she was allegedly attacked with a knife.

The body has been identified as Nagendra, while the injured woman is Ramya Ullas, 23, a resident of Uttara Kannada district. She works as an operation theatre technician at Sanjay Gandhi Hospital in Bengaluru and is undergoing treatment at the Tumakuru District Hospital.

According to preliminary information, Nagendra booked the car in Bengaluru. He then travelled with Ramya. Based on the driver's initial statement, the two boarded the vehicle together in Bengaluru and headed towards Ankola. The police said an argument broke out between them after the car reached an area near Tumakuru.

During the altercation, Nagendra allegedly stabbed Ramya with a knife. She then allegedly alerted the driver about him carrying a bomb. Despite the injuries, she managed to jump out of the vehicle. The driver, identified as Praveen, immediately stopped the car by the roadside and got out.

The police suspect Nagendra locked himself inside the vehicle and detonated a crude bomb that he had allegedly brought with him. The exact cause of the explosion and the nature of the explosive are being verified by forensic experts.

Praveen was also injured.

Tumakuru Superintendent of Police Ashok, along with other officers, visited the spot and inspected the scene. The police are investigating the motive behind the attack and the circumstances leading to the explosion.