Gold Worth ₹ 1.3 Crore Seized At Mangaluru Airport, 3 Arrested

Two of the passengers concealed the gold under their feet. (Representational)

Customs officials at the Mangaluru International Airport (MIA) today busted three separate cases of gold smuggling and seized 2.8 kg of gold worth Rs 1.3 crore from three passengers.

The arrested have been identified as Muhamad Ashraf, Rajeesh and Mohammad Kalanad, a customs release here said.

Ashraf, who had arrived from Sharjah, was found with a gold compound concealed under his feet, it said.

The other person Rajeesh, who arrived by a GoAir flight, was found with gold concealed in four capsules in compound form in his rectum, the release said.

The third passenger, Mohammad Kalanad was arrested following inputs from the intelligence agency.

He arrived from Sharjah by a GoAir flight and was smuggling gold in compound form by concealing it in packets glued under his feet, the release added.