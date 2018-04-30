Janardhan Reddy Campaigning For "Friend" Sriramulu, Not BJP: Yeddyurappa BS Yeddyurappa also asserted that BJP would win the assembly elections and he would take oath as chief minister with the blessings of PM Modi.

Amid criticism over the scam tainted mining baron G Janardhana Reddy taking part in electioneering in poll-bound Karnataka, state BJP chief BS Yeddyurappa today said the former minister was campaigning for his friend B Sriramulu and not for the party.BS Yeddyurappa also asserted that BJP would win the assembly elections and he would take oath as chief minister with the blessings of Prime Minister Narendra Modi on May 17 or 18."Janardhan Reddy has not been included in the electioneering list of the BJP. He is campaigning not for the party, but for his friend Sriramulu ," he told reporters in Karnataka's Kalaburagi.Lok Sabha member B Sriramulu has been fielded by the BJP against chief minister Siddaramaiah in Badami. Ruling Congress has attacked BJP over Janardhana Reddy, out on bail in an illegal mining case, campaigning for the opposition party , which is going all out to win the May 12 elections and capture power in the southern state for a second time.The BJP, which ruled the state from 2008-13, has fielded Mr Reddy's brothers -- G Somashekhara Reddy in Ballari city and his elder brother and former Ballari Lok Sabha member G Karunakara Reddy in Harappanahalli in Davanagere district.Mr Yeddyurappa, who is the chief ministerial candidate of BJP, also sought to put an end to the issue over denial of ticket to his son BY Vijayendra for the polls, saying it was a closed chapter and he was not disappointed with his party."BJP leaders and workers will adhere to the decision of the central leadership," he added.Mr Vijayendra's supporters had staged angry protests over denial of ticket for him to contest from the Varuna constituency in Mysuru.Earlier, addressing a public meeting, Mr Yeddyurappa claimed people of the state have decided to reject the Siddaramaiah government and pave way for building a new Karnataka."I will take oath as chief minister on May 17 or 18 with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's blessings. More than 4 lakh people will participate in the oath-taking ceremony," he said exuding confidence of victory.He said the "Shaadi Bhagya" scheme, which is now limited to Muslim women, would be extended to all sections belonging to below poverty line once the BJP came to power.Mr Yeddyurappa said BJP's electoral campaign would get a major fillip once PM Modi begins his electioneering later this week. During his press briefing, he said Siddaramaiah was "scared" of facing elections in Chamundeshwari constituency and hence had filed papers from the Badami seat also."He knows he is losing in Chamundeshwari," Mr Yeddyurappa said.