WBHRB Announces Special Recruitment For Grade 2 Staff Nurse; Last Date July 30

WBHRB Announces Special Recruitment For Grade 2 Staff Nurse

West Bengal Health Recruitment Board (WBHRB) has advertised special recruitment drive for SC, ST, OBC, and PwD candidates for 4976 vacant Staff Nurse Grade II posts. The application process started online and will end on July 30, 2018. The posts advertised are temporary but may become permanent in future. The recruitment will be done through selection but in case higher number of applications are received, the board may hold a preliminary examination.

Eligibility Criteria

The applicant must have passed General Nursing and Midwifery/ Basic B.Sc. (Nursing)/ Post Basic B.Sc.(Nursing) course from any Nursing Training School/College of Nursing recognized by both Indian Nursing Council and respective State Nursing Council.

While not mandatory, knowledge of Bengali/Nepali (spoken and written) is desired.

The lower age limit is 18 years and upper age limit is 39 years as on January 1, 2018. Age relaxation applicable as per Government rules and regulations.

Application Process

Candidates who fulfill the eligibility criteria can apply for the vacancies through the WBHRB website: www.wbhrb.in. Candidate will have to submit the online application fee of Rs. 210 through GRIPS (Government Receipt Portal System), Government of West Bengal under the Head of Account: '0051-00-104-002-16'.

Applicants will have to upload the Nursing Council Registration certificate. All such candidates who will be completing their internship by August 31, 2018 are also eligible to apply subject to production of Permanent Registration at the time of joining.

