UPSSSC Vidhan Bhavan Guard And Forest Guard Exam 2016 Answer Key Released

Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission (UPSSSC) has released the answer key for the written exam conducted for Vidhan Bhavan Guard and Forest Guard Competitive Exam 2016. The exam was conducted on December 2, 2018 in two sessions. The UPSSSC answer key has been released for 8 question paper series from first session and for 8 question paper series from second session of the exam. The answer keys will be available for download on the official website (upsssc.gov.in) till December 10, 2018.

UPSSSC Answer Key: How To Download?

Step one: Go to official website: www.upsssc.gov.in.

Step two: Clcik on the ticker link given to access the answer key. Candidates will be able to submit their objection using the same link. (Direct Link: https://cdn3.digialm.com/EForms/configuredHtml/2094/58948/login.html).

Step three: Enter your registration number and password.

Step four: Submit and download the answer key for the respective question paper series.

To submit any objection, candidates would need to click on the objection tab. In case of any objection on the answer key, candidates would also need to furnish proof for their objection. Objection on the answer key can be submitted only through online mode and will not be accepted in any other form.

The link to submit objection will be available only till December 10, 2018. Any objection submitted after December 10 will not be accepted. The final result for the exam will be prepared after the commission has gone through all the objections received on the provisional answer key.

