UPSSSC Junior Assistant Recruitment 2024 Notification Out For 2702 Posts, Check Details Here

UPSSSC Junior Assistant Recruitment 2024: The Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission (UPSSSC) has released the notification for the recruitment of Junior Assistant positions. Eligible and interested candidates can apply for these posts on the official website, upsssc.gov.in, once the registration window opens.

The registration process will commence on December 23, 2024, and conclude on January 22, 2025. Fee adjustment and amendments to applications can be made until January 29, 2025.

The official notification states: "Candidates are expected to read the advertisement carefully and ensure that they possess the essential qualifications (educational) and other qualifications required for the advertised post and fall within the prescribed age limit. Candidates should start the process of filling the application form only if they possess the prescribed qualifications and educational qualifications mentioned in the advertisement."

The recruitment drive aims to fill a total of 2702 vacancies for Junior Assistant positions across various departments. Of these, 2568 vacancies are for General Selection, and 134 vacancies are for Special Selection posts.

UPSSSC Junior Assistant Recruitment 2024: Steps To Apply

Step 1. Visit the official website, upsssc.gov.in

Step 2. Click on the UPSSSC Junior Assistant Recruitment link on the homepage

Step 3. You will be redirected to a new page

Step 4. Fill in the application form and make the payment

Step 5. Click on Submit, and download the completed form

Step 6. Take a hard copy of the form for future reference



UPSSSC Junior Assistant Recruitment 2024: Application Fee

Candidates of all categories must pay an application fee of Rs 25. The fee can be paid through Credit Card, Debit Card, Internet Banking, UPI, or an SBI e-challan by following the instructions provided on the website. The prescribed fee cannot be paid through any other means.