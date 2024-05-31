UPSSSC Technical Assistant Online Registrations To Close Today

The Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Committee (UPSSSC) will close the registration window for the Technical Assistant Mains exam 2024 today, May 31.



Interested and eligible candidates can visit the official website of the upsssc.gov.in to register for the exam. The deadline for making payment for the application forms is June 7.



Candidates having a Bachelor's degree in Agriculture/ Horticulture/ Forestry or BTech in Agriculture Engineering are eligible for applying to the exam. Candidates must also have UPSSSC PET 2023 score to apply for the exam.



Applicants must not be more than 40 years years of age for registering. The minimum age for applying to the post is 21 years. The upper age limit relaxations is applicable as per State Government reservation rules.



The examination is being conducted to fill up a total of 3,446 Technical Assistant vacancies.

The application form is available on the official website.



Steps to apply

Step 1- Visit the official website upsssc.gov.in

Step 2- On the homepage, click on ‘Live Advertisements'

Step 3- Click on the Technical Assistant Mains exam 2024 application link

Step 4- Register and fill the application process

Step 5- Pay the fees, and submit

Step 6- Download the form and take a printout for future reference

