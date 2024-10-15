UPSSSC Female Health Worker Recruitment 2024 Mains Notification Released, Check Details

UPSSSC Female Health Worker Recruitment 2024: The Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission (UPSSSC) has released the notification for the recruitment of Female Health Workers through the Mains Examination for the year 2024.

This recruitment drive aims to fill 5,272 posts in government healthcare facilities across Uttar Pradesh.

UPSSSC Female Health Worker Recruitment 2024: Important Dates

Starting date of online application/fee submission: October 28, 2024

Last date for online application/fee submission/application submission: November 27, 2024

Last date for fee adjustment and amendments in the application: December 4, 2024

The official notification states: "Shortlisting of candidates for the Health Worker (Women) Main Examination (P.A.P.-2023)/11 will be based on their score in the Preliminary Eligibility Test-2023 (PET-2023). Only candidates who have appeared in the PET-2023 and have been issued a valid score card (with a numerical score) by the Commission are eligible to apply. Candidates who score zero or negative marks in the Preliminary Eligibility Test-2023 will not be shortlisted for the Main Examination."

Application Fee



Candidates of all categories are required to pay a fee of Rs 25.

UPSSSC Female Health Worker Recruitment 2024: Important Guidelines