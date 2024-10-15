UPSSSC Female Health Worker Recruitment 2024 Mains Notification Released, Check Details

UPSSSC Female Health Worker Recruitment 2024: The Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission (UPSSSC) has released the notification for the recruitment of Female Health Workers through the Mains Examination for the year 2024.
This recruitment drive aims to fill 5,272 posts in government healthcare facilities across Uttar Pradesh.
UPSSSC Female Health Worker Recruitment 2024: Important Dates
- Starting date of online application/fee submission: October 28, 2024
- Last date for online application/fee submission/application submission: November 27, 2024
- Last date for fee adjustment and amendments in the application: December 4, 2024
The official notification states: "Shortlisting of candidates for the Health Worker (Women) Main Examination (P.A.P.-2023)/11 will be based on their score in the Preliminary Eligibility Test-2023 (PET-2023). Only candidates who have appeared in the PET-2023 and have been issued a valid score card (with a numerical score) by the Commission are eligible to apply. Candidates who score zero or negative marks in the Preliminary Eligibility Test-2023 will not be shortlisted for the Main Examination."
Application Fee
Candidates of all categories are required to pay a fee of Rs 25.
UPSSSC Female Health Worker Recruitment 2024: Important Guidelines
- Candidates should begin filling out the application form only if they possess the prescribed educational qualifications mentioned in the advertisement
- It is mandatory for candidates to acquire and possess the relevant essential qualifications and related certificates by the last date of application submission
- Caste certificates or reservation-related certificates must be issued by a competent authority, in the prescribed format as printed in the appendix of the detailed advertisement (available on the website), to support candidates seeking the benefit of reservation or age relaxation. The certificate must be valid as of the date of application
- Applicants applying under the Economically Weaker Section (EWS) category are
required to apply between April 1, 2024, and November 27, 2024 (the last date of application)