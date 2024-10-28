UPSSSC Invites Applications For Health Worker Recruitment Main Exam, 5,272 Vacancies Available

The Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission (UPSSSC) is inviting applications for the Health Worker (Female) main examination. Those who have cleared the Preliminary Eligibility Test (PET) 2023 are eligible to appear for the main examination. Candidates can submit their applications through the official UPSSSC website between October 28 and November 27. This recruitment drive aims to fill a total of 5,272 posts. Candidates will have the opportunity to correct their application forms on December 4, 2024. The exam will be conducted online and will last for two hours.

Selection Process

Only those who have participated in the PET-2023 and received a valid scorecard from the Commission are eligible to apply. Applicants scoring zero or negative marks in the preliminary qualifying exam will not be considered for the main examination.

Age Requirement

Applicants must be between 18 and 40 years of age to be eligible for this recruitment.

Application Process

After logging in, candidates will see their personal information recorded in the Preliminary Qualification Examination-2023, including their name, father's/husband's name, mother's name, details related to residency in Uttar Pradesh, category, EWS (Economically Weaker Sections), details related to horizontal reservation, date of birth, gender, marital status, contact mobile number, email, and other details displayed automatically.

In this section, candidates will need to fill in details related to the mandatory qualifications (educational) as published in the advertisement. After selecting the Yes/No option regarding educational qualifications, candidates must provide the name of the board/institution/university, the year of passing, certificate/roll number, the date of issuance of the qualification certificate, and details regarding marks obtained, etc.

After filling in the above information, candidates must enter the verification code shown in the "Enter Verification Code" section at the bottom of the registration page and then click the "Submit" button. Once the form is submitted, the "Candidate's Application Form" will be displayed, which will include an 11-digit registration number along with other details. Candidates should print a copy of this and keep it safe for future reference.

Photo and Signature

In this section, the photo and signature uploaded by candidates for the Preliminary Qualification Examination-2023 will be displayed automatically. Candidates will not be able to make any modifications or changes to this. After viewing the photo and signature, candidates will proceed to the next page by clicking the "Continue" button.

Other Details

In this section, candidates must choose one option (Yes/No) regarding any preferred qualifications (if applicable). The candidate's permanent and correspondence address recorded in the Preliminary Qualification Examination-2023 will also be displayed automatically.