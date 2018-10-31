UPSSSC Junior Engineer Recruitment 2018: Application Begins For Diploma Holders

Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission (UPSSSC) has begun the application process for recruitment of junior engineer and various other posts. There are a total of 1477 vacancies to be filled. The last date to apply online and pay application fee is November 30, 2018. Candidates who apply for the exam will have time till December 7, 2018 to make corrections in the application form if required.

Candidates must have a diploma degree in a relevant engineering discipline.

Candidates will be able to apply online through the official UPSSSC website: www.upsssc.gov.in. The application process will involve registration, uploading of photo and signature, completing application form, fee payment, and submission of application. Candidates must take a print out of their application form after completing the process.

The application fee is Rs. 225 for General category and OBC category candidates, Rs. 105 for SC and ST category candidates, and Rs. 25 for PwD candidates.

The selection process will involve a written examination which may be online or offline. The date and syllabus for the examination will be released in due course of time.

Candidates applying for this recruitment should read the official advertisement carefully and only then start with the online application.

