UPSSSC Announces Recruitment For Engineering Diploma Holders; Application Starts On October 30

UPSSSC Announces Recruitment For Engineering Diploma Holders

Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission (UPSSSC) has released recruitment notification for junior engineer and various other posts. There are a total of 1477 vacancies to be filled. The application process will begin on October 30, 2018. Candidates would be selected on the basis of performance in a written examination. The schedule for the written examination will be released in due course of time.

Important Dates

Commencement of online application: October 30, 2018

Commencement of application fee payment online: October 30, 2018

Last date to apply online and pay application fee: November 30, 2018

Last date to make corrections in the application form: December 7, 2018

Eligibility Criteria

The applicant must hold a diploma in the relevant engineering discipline.

For certain posts, candidates also need to have some work experience. Candidates are advised to check the detailed recruitment notification for complete eligibility criteria and age limit.

Application Process

Candidates will be able to apply online through the official UPSSSC website: www.upsssc.gov.in. The application process will involve registration, uploading of photo and signature, completing application form, fee payment, and submission of application. Candidates must take a print out of their application form after completing the process.

The application fee is Rs. 225 for General category and OBC category candidates, Rs. 105 for SC and ST category candidates, and Rs. 25 for PwD candidates.

