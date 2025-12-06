Uttar Pradesh PET 2025 Result For Group B, C Posts Out, Download Scorecard Here

UPSSSC PET Result 2025 Out: The Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission (UPSSSC) has released the result of the Preliminary Eligibility Test (PET) 2025. Candidates who appeared for the exam held on September 6 and 7 can now check their scores on the official website, upsssc.gov.in, using their registration details.

The PET is a qualifying examination conducted for recruitment to various Group B and Group C posts in Uttar Pradesh. Candidates who clear the exam will receive a UP PET certificate, which will remain valid for three years and will be required for participation in upcoming recruitment stages.

How To Check UPSSSC PET Result 2025

Visit the official website, upsssc.gov.in

Click on the link "UPSSSC PET Result 2025 / Scorecard" on the homepage

Log in using your Registration Number, Date of Birth, and, if asked, Gender and Captcha code

Submit the details and view your PET result/scorecard

Download the scorecard and take a printout for future use

UPSSSC PET Result 2025 Out: Download Scorecard and Check Your Result Directly Here



UPSSSC PET Result 2025: Credentials To Access Scorecard

The commission has opened the result login window. To view the PET marks, applicants must sign in using the following details:

Their unique registration ID

Date of birth as entered during application

Additional verification information such as gender or captcha text

UPSSSC PET Result 2025: Details Candidates Must Cross-Check



After downloading the scorecard, candidates should ensure that all information displayed is accurate to prevent issues later during verification rounds.

Important details to be checked:

Candidate's full name

Registration or application number

Social category

Gender information

Birth date

Secured marks and the normalised score shown

UPSSSC PET Result 2025: Next Steps For Those Who Qualify

Candidates who qualify in the PET become eligible for several upcoming recruitment drives. Posts like Junior Assistant, VDO, Secretariat Clerk and various Group B and C roles will use PET marks for shortlisting.

Qualified candidates should now: