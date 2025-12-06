Uttar Pradesh PET 2025 Result For Group B, C Posts Out, Download Scorecard Here

UPSSSC PET Result 2025 Out: The Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission (UPSSSC) has released the result of the Preliminary Eligibility Test (PET) 2025. Candidates who appeared for the exam held on September 6 and 7 can now check their scores on the official website, upsssc.gov.in, using their registration details.
The PET is a qualifying examination conducted for recruitment to various Group B and Group C posts in Uttar Pradesh. Candidates who clear the exam will receive a UP PET certificate, which will remain valid for three years and will be required for participation in upcoming recruitment stages.
How To Check UPSSSC PET Result 2025
- Visit the official website, upsssc.gov.in
- Click on the link "UPSSSC PET Result 2025 / Scorecard" on the homepage
- Log in using your Registration Number, Date of Birth, and, if asked, Gender and Captcha code
- Submit the details and view your PET result/scorecard
- Download the scorecard and take a printout for future use
UPSSSC PET Result 2025 Out: Download Scorecard and Check Your Result Directly Here
UPSSSC PET Result 2025: Credentials To Access Scorecard
The commission has opened the result login window. To view the PET marks, applicants must sign in using the following details:
- Their unique registration ID
- Date of birth as entered during application
- Additional verification information such as gender or captcha text
UPSSSC PET Result 2025: Details Candidates Must Cross-Check
After downloading the scorecard, candidates should ensure that all information displayed is accurate to prevent issues later during verification rounds.
Important details to be checked:
- Candidate's full name
- Registration or application number
- Social category
- Gender information
- Birth date
- Secured marks and the normalised score shown
UPSSSC PET Result 2025: Next Steps For Those Who Qualify
Candidates who qualify in the PET become eligible for several upcoming recruitment drives. Posts like Junior Assistant, VDO, Secretariat Clerk and various Group B and C roles will use PET marks for shortlisting.
Qualified candidates should now:
- Frequently check the UPSSSC official website for new notifications
- Keep their academic certificates and ID proofs ready
- Start preparing for the mains examinations specific to various posts
- Maintain extra printouts of the PET result for future use