Advertisement

Uttar Pradesh PET 2025 Result For Group B, C Posts Out, Download Scorecard Here

UPSSSC PET Result 2025 Out: Candidates who clear the exam will receive a certificate, which will remain valid for three years and will be required for participation in upcoming recruitment stages.

Read Time: 2 mins
Share
Uttar Pradesh PET 2025 Result For Group B, C Posts Out, Download Scorecard Here
UPSSSC PET Result 2025 Out: The examination was conducted on September 6 and 7

UPSSSC PET Result 2025 Out: The Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission (UPSSSC) has released the result of the Preliminary Eligibility Test (PET) 2025. Candidates who appeared for the exam held on September 6 and 7 can now check their scores on the official website, upsssc.gov.in, using their registration details.

The PET is a qualifying examination conducted for recruitment to various Group B and Group C posts in Uttar Pradesh. Candidates who clear the exam will receive a UP PET certificate, which will remain valid for three years and will be required for participation in upcoming recruitment stages.

How To Check UPSSSC PET Result 2025

  • Visit the official website, upsssc.gov.in
  • Click on the link "UPSSSC PET Result 2025 / Scorecard" on the homepage
  • Log in using your Registration Number, Date of Birth, and, if asked, Gender and Captcha code
  • Submit the details and view your PET result/scorecard
  • Download the scorecard and take a printout for future use

UPSSSC PET Result 2025 Out: Download Scorecard and Check Your Result Directly Here

UPSSSC PET Result 2025: Credentials To Access Scorecard

The commission has opened the result login window. To view the PET marks, applicants must sign in using the following details:

  • Their unique registration ID
  • Date of birth as entered during application
  • Additional verification information such as gender or captcha text

UPSSSC PET Result 2025: Details Candidates Must Cross-Check

After downloading the scorecard, candidates should ensure that all information displayed is accurate to prevent issues later during verification rounds. 

Important details to be checked:

  • Candidate's full name
  • Registration or application number
  • Social category
  • Gender information
  • Birth date
  • Secured marks and the normalised score shown

UPSSSC PET Result 2025: Next Steps For Those Who Qualify

Candidates who qualify in the PET become eligible for several upcoming recruitment drives. Posts like Junior Assistant, VDO, Secretariat Clerk and various Group B and C roles will use PET marks for shortlisting.

Qualified candidates should now:

  • Frequently check the UPSSSC official website for new notifications
  • Keep their academic certificates and ID proofs ready
  • Start preparing for the mains examinations specific to various posts
  • Maintain extra printouts of the PET result for future use
Show full article

Track Education News, Exam updates , Campus, Study Abroad related news live on NDTV.com

Follow us:
UPSSSC PET Result 2025 Out, UPSSSC PET Result 2025, UPSSSC PET Result 2025 Direct Link
Get App for Better Experience
Install Now
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com