UPSC Releases Revised Medical Officer Result. Check Here

The Union Public Service Commission or UPSC has released a revised result for the Medical Officer recruitment. The revised list of the candidates who have been recommended for appointment to the post of Medical Officer (General Duty Medical Officer), Department of Health and Family Welfare, Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi has been released on the official portal at upsc.gov.in.

The revised Medical Officer result will replace the final result released by the UPSC on Feburary 26, 2020.

UPSC revised Medical Officer result

The Commission said in a statement that the revised result has been published on the basis of the result of the computer based recruitment test held on October 20, 2019 and interviews held from January 13 to 31.

The total number of candidates recommended for appointment is three hundred twenty six (326).

One UR (PH) post is kept vacant, as no suitable candidate is available in the merit order for recommendation, the Commission in the UPSC Medical Officer result statement.

