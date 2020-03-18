Number Of Women Joining Civil Services Is Less Than 25%

The percentage of total female candidates selected through the prestigious CSE is less than 25.

According to the details provided by the Central government, the percentage of total female candidates selected through the prestigious UPSC Civil Services Examinations (CSE) is less than 25. During the CSE recruitment years 2013 to 2017, according to the Minister of Personnel Dr Jitendra Singh, maximum recruitment witnessed in 2017 with 24.05 per cent women joining the coveted government jobs. In the previous years, the percentage stood at 21.25, 22.96, 19.67 and 23.32 from 2013 to 2016 respectively.

Out of the total 1,228 candidates finally recommended by the UPSC for the Civil Services in 2013, only 261 were women. In 2014, it was 313 out of 1,363 and in 2015, 229 out of 1,363.

In the recruitment year 2016, it was 282 out of 1,209.

While responding to questions regarding whether the government has conducted any assessment with regard to the service being a male dominated area, Dr Singh said the Government strives to have a workforce which reflects gender balance and therefore women candidates are encouraged to apply and participate in Civil Services Examination.

"Further, women candidates are exempted from payment of fee while applying for the Civil Services Examination," he added.

Interestingly, three women had topped UPSC Civil Services Examinations in this period; Nandini KR, Tina Dabi and Ira Singhal had topped the 2016, 2015 and 2014 exams, respectively.

The UPSC Civil Services Examination is held in two stages; Prelims and Mains. The UPSC Prelims exam will be a screening test for the Main exam and the marks obtained in the prelims will not be considered for deciding the final merit list of the exam.

The UPSC Mains examination includes a written examination and personal interview.

The UPSC will recruit officers of Indian Administrative Service (IAS), Indian Foreign Service (IFS) and Indian Police Service (IPS) among others through the Civil Services Examination.

