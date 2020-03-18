UPSC To Release Civil Services Exam Admit Card In May

The admit card will be available at upsconline.nic.in and upsc.gov.in.

The admit cards for Civil Services preliminary exam will be released in May. The exam will be held on May 31. As per the exam notification by UPSC, the admit cards for the exam will be released three weeks before the exam date. "The eligible candidates shall be issued an e-Admit Card three weeks before the commencement of the examination," the UPSC has said in the notification.

Through the admit card, UPSC would intimate candidates their exam centre and exam time.

Candidates who do not receive their admit card on time should contact the UPSC at its facilitation counter in person or over phone.

"In case no communication is received in the Commission's Office from the candidate regarding non-receipt of his/her e-Admit Card at least 3 weeks before the examination, he/she himself/herself will be solely responsible for non-receipt of his/her e- Admit Card," the notification reads.

"No candidate will ordinarily be allowed to take the examination unless he/she holds an e-Admit Card for the examination. On downloading of e-Admit Card, check it carefully and bring discrepancies/errors, if any, to the notice of UPSC immediately," it also reads.

Candidates should note that the name in the admit card in some cases, may be abbreviated due to technical reasons, said UPSC.

This admit card will be solely for the Civil Services preliminary exam; the UPSC will release fresh admit card for the main exam.

