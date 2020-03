UPSC Notifies Jobs At Ministry Of Defence, Others. Know Detail

The option to print the completely submitted application will be available till April 3.

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has invited application from eligible candidates for recruitment to various posts. Candidates, interested to apply for the posts, can fill and submit the application forms available at the official website of UPSC. The last date for submission of application is April 2. The option to print the completely submitted application will be available till April 3.

Vacancy Details

Chief Design Engineer: 1 post at National Sugar Institute, Kanpur Department of Food and Public Distribution, Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution

Deputy Superintending Archaeological Chemist: 2 posts at Archaeological Survey of India, Ministry of Culture

Assistant Engineer (Quality Assurance) [Armament (Instruments)]: 2 posts at Directorate General of Quality Assurance, Department of Defence Production, Ministry of Defence

Assistant Engineer (Quality Assurance) [Small Arms]: 5 posts at Directorate General of Quality Assurance, Department of Defence Production, Ministry of Defence

Assistant Engineer (Quality Assurance) [Stores (Chemistry)]: 5 posts at Directorate General of Quality Assurance, Department of Defence Production, Ministry of Defence

Assistant Engineer (Quality Assurance) [Stores (Gentex)]: 30 posts at Directorate General of Quality Assurance, Department of Defence Production, Ministry of Defence

Assistant Engineer (Quality Assurance) [Vehicle]: 12 posts at Directorate General of Quality Assurance, Department of Defence Production, Ministry of Defence

Assistant Veterinary Officer: 1 post at National Zoological Park, New Delhi, Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change

Assistant Director (Official Language): 13 posts at Employees' State Insurance Corporation, Ministry of Labour and Employment

Assistant Employment Officer: 2 posts at National Career Service Centre for SC/ST, Directorate General of Employment, Ministry of Labour and Employment

Deputy Director (Examination Reforms): 1 post at UPSC

Assistant Engineer (Civil)/ Assistant Surveyor of Works (Civil): 9 posts at Department of Irrigation and Flood Control, Government of NCT of Delhi

Deputy Director (Plg./Stat.): 2 posts at Department of Planning, Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi

