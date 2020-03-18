Recruitment By Centre's Biggest Job Agency, SSC, Falls To Lowest In 4 Years

Since 2014-2015, the SSC has completed 2,28,218 recruitment.

In the year 2019-20, Central government's biggest hiring agency, the Staff Selection Commission (SSC), has made the lowest recruitment in last four years. The data shared by the Centre in the Parliament today was in response to questions asked by Lok Sabha member Saptagiri Sankar Ulaka on vacancy details. The government's data on recruitment was given by the Personnel minister, Dr Jitendra Singh.

The data has the number of candidates recommended for appointment by the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC), SSC and the Ministry of Railways during the last five years.

Since 2014-2015, the SSC has completed 2,28,218 recruitment and the least number of recruitment was in 2019-2020. Less than 14,000 recruitment were done by the Commission during this time.

The SSC's role, among others, is to hold open competitive exam for recruitment to Group 'B' and non-technical Group 'C' posts.

Currently the SSC is lagging behind in its recruitment schedule. Few recruitment meant for 2018 and 2019 have not been completed as of now. For example, SC CGL 2018 recruitment is yet to be completed. 11,271 vacancies will be filled through this exam. CGL 2017 final result was announced in November 2019.

The Commission is yet to announce the first recruitment of 2020, which according to its exam calendar will be announced in April.

Two of the biggest recruitment conducted by the SSC are Combined Higher Secondary Level exam and Combined Graduate Level exam for which over 20 lakh registrations, each, are made.

SSC suffered a setback in 2017 when CGL paper leak came to fore.

For conducting the exam, SSC had executed an agreement with the Noida-based Private Technologies Company for outsourcing. It was alleged that the computers of some candidates were remotely accessed by unknown persons with the help of software which was not supposed to be installed in the personal computers of the candidates. These candidates were allegedly helped by the unknown persons (agent/solvers) in solving questions, the CBI had said in its report.

Central Service recruiter, UPSC, has completed over 4300 recruitment in 2019-2020, as per the data shared in the parliament. UPSC conducts job exams in two ways: Structured exams like civil services exam and direct recruitment by selection on behalf of departments and ministries.

Recruitment in Indian Railways has increased in the reference year with the Assistant Loco Pilot and Technician recruitment. Since 2018, the railway recruitment boards have been conducting exams for more than 5 recruitment.

Click here for more Jobs News