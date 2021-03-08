533 Candidates Qualify National Defence Academy, Naval Academy Exam (I) 2020

UPSC has declared NDA, NA exam

The final result of the National Defence Academy, Naval Academy (NDA & NA) exam (I) 2020 has been declared by the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC). A total of 533 candidates have qualified the exam and are eligible for joining the Army, Navy and Air Force wings of National Defence Academy for the 145th Course and Naval Academy for the 107th Indian Naval Academy Course (INAC).

UPSC NDA, NA Exam (I) 2020 Result

Selection of the candidates has been done on the basis of written examination held by the UPSC on September 6, 2020 and the subsequent interviews held by the Services Selection Board of the Ministry of Defence.

"The candidature of all the candidates is provisional, subject to their submitting the requisite certificates in support of date of birth and educational qualifications etc. claimed by them directly to the Additional Directorate General of Recruiting, Adjutant General's Branch, Integrated Headquarters, Ministry of Defence (Army), West Block No.III, Wing-I, R.K Puram, New Delhi -110066 wherever this has not already been done and not to UPSC," the Commission has said.

The marks of the candidates will be released after 15 days from the date of declaration of final results.

NDA & NA exam is held twice a year.

The first NDA, NA exam of 2021 is scheduled to be held on April 18. Through this exam a total of 400 vacancies will be filled out of which 370 are available in the National Defence Academy which includes 208 for Army, 42 for Navy and 120 for Air Force (including 28 for ground Duties). 30 vacancies will be filled in the Naval Academy.

