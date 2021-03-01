National Defence Academy (NDA), Naval Academy (NA) Exam In April

UPSC will conduct NDA, NA exam on April 18.

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) will conduct an exam on April 18 for admission to Army, Navy and Air Force wings of the National Defence Academy (NDA) and Indian Naval Academy Course. The courses will commence on January 2, 2022.

Candidates who have registered for this exam will be issued admit cards by the UPSC three weeks before the commencement of the exam. The admit card will be available on the official website of the UPSC, upsc.gov.in.

Based on the result of this exam, the UPSC will fill a total of 400 vacancies out of which 370 are available in the National Defence Academy which includes 208 for Army, 42 for Navy and 120 for Air Force (including 28 for ground Duties). 30 vacancies will be filled in the Naval Academy.

"Admission to the above courses will be made on the results of the written examination to be conducted by the Commission followed by intelligence and personality test by the Services Selection Board of candidates who qualify in the written examination," the UPSC has said in the job notice.

The exam will be held at Agartala, Ahmedabad, Aizawl, Prayagraj (Allahabad), Bengaluru, Bareilly, Bhopal, Chandigarh, Chennai, Cuttack, Dehradun, Delhi, Dharwad, Dispur, Gangtok, Hyderabad, Imphal, Itanagar, Jaipur, Jammu, Jorhat, Kochi, Kohima, Kolkata, Lucknow, Madurai, Mumbai, Nagpur, Panaji (Goa), Patna, Port Blair, Raipur, Ranchi, Sambalpur, Shillong, Shimla, Srinagar, Thiruvananthapuram, Tirupati, Udaipur and Vishakhapatnam.

Click here for more Jobs News